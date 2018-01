Specialist insurer Beazley said full year pre-tax profits for the year ended 31 December 2017 would be ahead of current market expectations. It added that it expected to report a combined ratio of 99% and an investment return of 2.9% for the year on average invested assets of $4.8bn. Beazley said the US tax cuts recently passed would reduce the value of its US deferred tax asset by around $5m. ...

