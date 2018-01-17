Dr Robert Lutz appointed as CSO to support development of next-generation PermaLink Antibody Drug Conjugates

Dr Jon Roffey appointed to Scientific Advisory Board

Glythera Limited (Glythera), the next generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Robert Lutz as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr Lutz will lead the advancement of Glythera's portfolio of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) in the treatment of difficult-to-treat cancers. In addition, Glythera has appointed Dr Jon Roffey to the company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

With more than 25 years' experience, Dr Lutz was previously Vice President of Translation Research and Development at ImmunoGen Inc., where he was responsible for all early-stage ADC development programs and gained further experience in directing the clinical pharmacology, biomarkers, pharmacology and toxicology departments. While at ImmunoGen, Dr Lutz was responsible for bringing eight of ImmunoGen's candidate ADC products into development and included being the research lead for Kadcyla,

Dr Jon Roffey joins Glythera's SAB from Cancer Research Technology (CRT), Cancer Research UK's Commercial Partnerships team, where he has been working since 2006, initially as medicinal chemistry group leader and, latterly, with responsibility for forging drug-discovery alliances between academia and industry. As a medicinal chemist by training, Dr Roffey has had active involvement in a wide variety of therapeutic areas, including the development of ADCs in cancer.

Dr Dave Simpson, Chief Executive Officer, Glythera, said: "Robert Lutz's experience in ADC development will be a great asset as Glythera continues to develop our pipeline of cancer treatments. With Robert's appointment as CSO, and the addition of Jon Roffey to our Scientific Advisory Board, we start 2018 in a strengthened position as developers of the very best novel agents and targeted treatments, aiming to improve the lives of patients living with cancers that are the hardest to treat."

About Glythera Limited: www.glythera.com

Glythera is a biotechnology company focussed on the development of next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) designed to combat difficult-to-treat tumours, including those that are resistant or refractory to current treatment regimens. Glythera's pipeline of stable, safe and superior ADCs is centred on its highly stable PermaLink conjugation platform in combination with a portfolio of highly potent cytotoxic payloads designed to enhance antitumor activity and improve the lives of cancer patients.

