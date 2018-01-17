LONDON, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

itelligence launch "The New Reality" at itelli2018.

itelli2018, the itelligence UK Annual Conference will take place on 23rd May 2018. Growing in popularity each year, the 2018 conference moves to the QEII Centrein London. With over 600 registrations already received, the event is set to be the biggest independent SAP-Partner led event in the UK.

Delegates will learn from the experiences of other SAP customers who are at the forefront of digital innovation. You'll benefit from a day packed full of inspiring keynotes, new SAP user workshops, a revamped agenda, new SAP customer case studies, an extended 'hands on zone', the All New SAP Consultants Corner, exciting SAP demos and our complimentary networking reception.

The reasoning behind "The New Reality".

It is clear that we have reached a tipping point in the pursuit of digital transformation;

The new "open platform" approach from SAP is already powering a new reality for many organisations all over the world

The real opportunity comes "beyond the core", with innovation topics such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Analytics and Machine Learning

The 'Connected Cloud'; the economic and technical benefits of a Cloud first approach are no longer an ambition but a reality for many of our customers

This transition of rapidly maturing technology, combined with a desire to innovate in order to compete is unlocking new opportunities in ways that many would have thought impossible. itelli2018 will showcase the organisations that are leveraging this new reality and present the crucial part that itelligence is playing in redefining their success.

Justin Brading, VP & UK MD itelligence UK&I, commented: "itelli2018 will feature our customers who are at advanced stages of digital transformation and innovation journeys. Delegates can look forward to discovering the new disruptive SAP technologies and observe how SAP customers are adopting critical, on-time insights. It is encouraging to see our itelli2018 theme resonating so well with the SAP community and we look forward to staging an event to remember."

Further details and registration can be viewed here.

When: 23rd May 2018

Where: QEII Conference Centre

Time: 09:30 - 17:30

About itelligence UK

itelligence UK is a wholly owned subsidiary of itelligence AG. itelligence is one of the leading international full-service providers of SAP solutions, employing 7,000 highly qualified employees in 24 countries. itelligence is a global SAP Pinnacle Award-winning SAP platinum partner. A full-service provider of SAP solutions, we offer our customers a broad range of consulting and support services from Cloud and On-Premise SAP implementations to SAP Support, Maintenance, SAP Managed Services and SAP-Certified Training.

Please visit http://itelligencegroup.com/uk/

