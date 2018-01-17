The Ten Merina solar facility was built by Engie's subsidiary, Solairedirect. The project was financed by French investment firm, Meridiam and Proparco.

The president of Senegal, Macky Sall has officially inaugurated a 30 MW solar park built by French solar developer Solairedirect, a unit of France's energy giant Engie, in Merina Dakhar, which is located 120 km north-east of Dakar, the country's capital city.

The project was financed by French investment firm Meridiam and by Proparco, a development financial institution partly owned by the French Development Agency (AFD) and private shareholders, ...

