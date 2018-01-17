sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,862 Euro		+0,014
+1,65 %
WKN: A1W745 ISIN: SE0005365681 Ticker-Symbol: 69M 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISITY AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IRISITY AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IRISITY AB
IRISITY AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IRISITY AB0,862+1,65 %