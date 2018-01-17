Trading in Irisity AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is January, 19, 2018.



Short name: IRIS BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010636381 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146956 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank.



For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.