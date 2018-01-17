SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: CONTEMPLATING ISSUING AT1 CAPITAL (UPDATE)

SpareBank 1 SMN («the Bank») refers to the announcement on January 16 2018. The Bank is contemplating to issue Additional Tier 1 capital with a perpetual tenor. One issue with first call option 5 years from the settlement date for maximum NOK 300 million with a floating rate, and one issue with first call option 7 years from the settlement date for maximum NOK 200 million with a fixed rate.

The Bank may offer a repurchase of bonds in the bond issue MING65 (ISIN: NO0010682313) at 101.19 and MING68 (ISIN: NO0010692494) at 101.97 with settlement 26 January 2018 for an amount up to the size of the Additonal Tier 1 (AT1) bond issue.

The Bank may, but shall not be obliged to, provide preferred allocation of bonds under the new AT1 issues to the bondholders who have sold their bonds in MING65/MING68 to the Bank.

Contact person in Danske Bank: Kristian Andersen, tlf: +47 22 86 13 06

Contact person in SpareBank 1 Markets: Christian Rambjør, tlf: +47 24 13 37 58

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN

Dep. head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, tel: 73 58 64 66

