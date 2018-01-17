2016 Mazda CX-9 (with U.S. specifications)



HIROSHIMA, Japan, Jan 17, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation has announced that the Light Duty Fuel Economy Trends Report,(1) released by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on January 12, 2018, lists the company as having the highest overall Manufacturer Adjusted Fuel Economy for the 2016 model year.(2) Mazda receives the first-place ranking for the fifth year in a row.The EPA's report summarizes fuel economy trends by model year for vehicles sold in the U.S. and ranks automakers by Manufacturer Adjusted Fuel Economy. Mazda's overall average fuel economy was 29.6 miles per gallon, improved 0.4 mpg over the previous year.Mazda's mission is to enrich people's lives and society as a whole while helping to preserve the beauty of the earth. The company developed SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY; an innovative range of engines, transmissions, bodies and chassis; and deployed them throughout the lineup to provide all customers with both driving pleasure and outstanding environmental and safety performance. These continuing efforts have played a key role in allowing Mazda to record the highest overall average fuel economy five years in a row.Moving forward Mazda hopes to help create a future in which people, the earth and society can coexist with cars, to enrich people's lives through a car ownership experience that celebrates driving, and to become a brand with which customers feel a strong emotional connection.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_2016MazdaCX9.jpg2016 Mazda CX-9 (with U.S. specifications)(1) An annual report published by the EPA which summarizes the fuel economy trends of new passenger vehicles and light trucks since 1975.http://www3.epa.gov/otaq/fetrends-complete.htm(2) Manufacturer Adjusted Fuel Economy: The average fuel economy of all vehicles sold by a manufacturer over a one year period. In the Fuel Economy Trends Report, the EPA uses adjusted combined city and highway fuel economy figures for each model by model year, and the average is weighted for sales volume.