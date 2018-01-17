Claro! Service is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Bitcoin IRA to deliver omnichannel customer service solutions to support their cryptocurrency IRA business.

"Claro! shares our mission of providing first-class customer service and satisfaction. With this new partnership, we believe they have what it takes to expedite the process for our customers and scale our business," said Camilo Concha, CEO, Bitcoin IRA.

BitcoinIRA.com allows customers to purchase Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies for their IRA or 401(k) retirement accounts. The platform works with leading fintech professionals to provide secure, high-quality cryptocurrency options.

Bitcoin IRA is a turnkey, full-service solution to purchase cryptocurrencies while maintaining full IRS compliance. The service includes setting up a qualified cryptocurrency account, rolling over funds from an existing IRA custodian, executing a live trade on a leading exchange and then moving funds into a secured, multi-signature digital wallet.

"Claro! is excited to be a part of the Bitcoin IRA team and to be on the forefront these new cryptocurrency IRA offerings," said David Johnson, CEO, First Associates. "We look forward to a long and mutually-beneficial partnership and to furthering our expertise in this industry."

To learn more about Bitcoin IRA or invest, please call 877.936.7175 or visit BitcoinIRA.com.

About Claro! Service

Since 2008, Claro! has focused on offering a combination of quality service and the latest technology to enable reliable, flexible and proactive customer experiences. Claro! call center solutions increase satisfaction and deliver an economically-advantageous model that increases satisfaction and promotes brand loyalty. With a new 70,000 square foot, state-of-the-art operations center they can better serve the growing needs of their clients and expand their staff to continue delivering effective, best-in-class customer service. So, whether a partner needs 30 or 300 agents, Claro! can create a custom omnichannel solution that delivers innovation, engagement and results. ClaroService.com

