Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced the opening of its new European headquarters in London's Tech City. Based in the heart of London's thriving tech community, Box has moved into the top two floors of the newly built White Collar Factory on Old Street.

"We've rapidly out-grown our previous London office, as we continued to hire and expand in the UK and across Europe," said David Benjamin, Box senior vice president and general manager of EMEA. "London is a strategic hub for our European business, and our new office will give us space to grow while keeping us close to our UK and European customers."

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Matt Hancock, said:

"It's fantastic news that Box has chosen London for its European headquarters, strengthening its relationship with Britain.

"We're working hard to make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a digital business and Box's decision is a testament to our talent pool, creativity and leading business environment."

Since its European debut in 2012, Box has opened offices in London, Paris, Stockholm, Amsterdam, and Munich. It employs nearly 200 staff across Europe and is growing in each country. The London office has become home to its UK-based employees who now occupy the 14th and 15th floor of the White Collar Factory building.

The launch of Box Zones, Box Governance, and its Binding Corporate Rules approval have all contributed to Box's success in Europe, by allowing even the most security-conscious companies to use Box for cloud content management.

Box makes it easy for more than 80,000 organisations around the world to share, access, and collaborate on files securely, including the Metropolitan Police Service of London, Eurostar, AstraZeneca, General Electric, Virgin Trains, Schneider Electric, Oxfam, and more.

About the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock is the MP for West Suffolk, having been elected in the 2010 general election and he is also the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Since January 2018, he has served at DCMS as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Matt Hancock.

Before entering politics, Matt worked for his family business, as an economist at the Bank of England, and as Chief of Staff to the Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer. He holds degrees from Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

Matt is married to Martha and has three young children. He is the first MP in modern times to win a horse race, having raced to victory at the Newmarket July Course in August 2012. He is an avid cricketer and plays for the Lords Commons Cricket team. Matthew once played the most northerly game of cricket on record, and succumbed to frostbite en route to the Pole. He retains all his fingers.

