Agile Alliance Announces deliver:Agile 2018 Program

Third annual event in Austin, Texas will focus on new advances, new challenges and new directions in Agile Software Development

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Today Agile Alliance is pleased to announce the program for its annual technical conference, deliver:Agile 2018. Formerly known as the Agile Alliance Technical Conference, the event is tailored to Agile software developers and will explore current and emerging technical practices. It will be held April 30 - May 2 at the JW Marriott Austin in Austin, Texas.

With keynotes by Andrea Goulet (CEO, Corgibytes, "Empathy Driven Development") and Jeff Sussna (Founder and Principal, Ingineering.IT, "Continuous Design: Harnessing Change for Competitive Advantage"), this highly-anticipated three-day conference will explore topics such as test and design practices and techniques; DevOps approaches and technologies; User Experience (UX) design and implementation; cloud computing technologies and patterns; and development team interaction and collaboration skills.

Other speakers include Mike Roberts, Arlo Belshee, Ash Coleman, Fadi Stephan, Matthew Plavacan, Tim Ottinger, Daniel Bryant, P.J. Gardner, Heidi Helfand, Woody Zuill, Sophie Freiermuth, Basia Coulter, GeePaw Hill, Daniel Davis, David Bernstein, Bryan Beecham, Rob Myers, Fred George, Chris Stead, Sanjeev Sharma, Doguhan Uluca, Jason Tice, G. Ann Campbell, Dave Cornelius, Bill Wake, Allison Pollard, Michael Jesse, Joana Chicau, Eva PenzeyMoog, Esteban Garcia, Willem Larsen, Al Shalloway, Jason Bowers, Rahul Gulati, Eelco Rustenburg, Burk Hufnagel, Ken Pugh, Colin Jones, Ade Miller, Emanuil Slavov, Irene Michlin, Chris Gow, Declan Whelan, Llewellyn Falco, Ron Jeffries and Chet Hendrickson.

"Agile is now a multi-disciplinary field that includes Developers, QA, UX Designers, Infrastructure Engineers, Data Scientists, Cloud Specialists and more," said Jim Newkirk, Conference Chair, deliver:Agile 2018. "Attendees will learn about the wealth of new Agile tools and techniques - as well as fresh patterns and practices - and how to best support and evolve their engineering practices in light of these new capabilities and emerging technologies."

