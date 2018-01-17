GameVillage Bingo Introduces a New Range of NetEnt Slots

LONDON, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GameVillage Bingo has a selection of high quality games from Cozy, Microgaming and Eyecon that are well-recognized brands in the gambling industry. GameVillage has now integrated NetEnt games on Lucky Duck Network to provide players with an even bigger selection of slots to give players the ultimate gaming experience.

NetEnt, formerly known as Net Entertainment, is a Swedish company that has more than two decades of expertise in the gaming industry and is among the most successful online casino software providers. NetEnt has a fun assortment of popular classic slots like StarBurst, Wild Wild West, Aloha Cluster Pays, Butterfly Staxx and many more which are now available on GameVillage Bingo.

NetEnt slots offer huge payout percentages. One can also test the betting limits in free practice games so that they know when they are ready to start playing for real money. The percentage of the return of made bets is 97-98%. This is why NetEnt slots are popular favourites with players along with several other plus points being attributed to these games.

If the necessary symbols appear on the reels, a bonus round is unlocked. In some cases, this is as simple as free spins with one or two of the reels displaying different icons. In other cases, the bonus round may unlock animated games that offer free spins or bonus amounts of money.

There have been many players who have won millions of pounds in one simple spin. It is noteworthy that NetEnt has received multiple awards for being the highest paying games provider. More than £500 million has been given out in prizes to winners since their launch.

NetEnt jackpots have become so big that the industry is even starting to focus on individual payouts rather than the entire portfolio. For this reason alone, NetEnt is a true success across the iGaming board.

With the new NetEnt additions on GameVillage, players can select from more than 100+ bingo and casino games. Hence, players have a wide variety of games to choose from and are bound to have a rewarding online gaming experience. All new players on the site are welcomed with an exclusive bonus offer of 400% on their first deposit of just £10.

Players also benefit from exclusive promotions where they can win free bingo tickets, bonuses, cash prizes, prize draw entries, gift hampers and many other freebies.

Media Contact:

Paul Simmonds

psimmonds@gamevillage.com

+44(0)2036-332-189