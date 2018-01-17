London stocks slipped in early trade on Wednesday, taking their cue from a downbeat session in the US, although deal news helped to keep things interesting. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.2% to 7,743.93, while the pound was up 0.1% versus the euro at 1.1258 and down 0.1% against the dollar at 1.3776. Konstantinos Anthis at ADS Securities said: "The pound didn't receive any support from yesterday's inflation report that printed lower, in line with expectations, and until we get fresh data ...

