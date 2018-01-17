Melrose Industries has gone hostile with its bid for engineer GKN, making a sweetened offer of 430.1p per share, or £7.4bn. Turnaround specialist Melrose said on Wednesday that it has upped its offer after GKN rejected its 405p a share proposal on the basis that it undervalued the company and its prospects. The new offer represents a premium of around 29% to the closing price of GKN's shares on 11 January. Under the terms of the deal, GKN shareholders would own around 57% of the enlarged group. ...

