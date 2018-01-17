Acacia Mining said it had completed the sale $45m sale of a 2% net smelter royalty over the Houndé Mine in Burkina Faso. Sandstorm Gold is buying the royalty as part of a deal to shore up Acacia's balance sheet. The disposal comes after the Tanzanian government embargoed gold and copper exports from Acacia's Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi mines claiming the firm had under-estimated their value for years. Acacia's chief executive Brad Gordon and chief financial officer Andrew Wray both jumped ship just ...

