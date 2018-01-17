

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat releases final euro area consumer prices and construction output data. Inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 1.4 percent in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the greenback, the yen and the pound, it recovered against the franc.



The euro was worth 1.2234 against the greenback, 135.51 against the yen, 1.1788 against the franc and 0.8873 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



