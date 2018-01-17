Murex MX.3 implementation delivers significant improvements in risk management, efficiency and cost benefits

Murex, a global leader in trading, risk and processing solutions for capital markets and Sapient Global Markets, part of Publicis.Sapient, and a leading global provider of business technology and consulting services for the financial and commodity markets, today announced the successful go-live of Murex's MX.3 front-to-back-to-risk platform for the treasury business at leading UK financial services provider, Nationwide Building Society.

More than ever there is a need to have the option to secure wider funding sources, review pricing rules and implement tighter risk, liquidity and collateral controls. Recognising this, Nationwide embarked on a project to replace its legacy system with an enterprise-wide treasury platform for their capital markets teams in the UK.

"The existing architecture was increasingly limiting our options for future activity as well as being inefficient for our day-to-day business activities. The rationalisation of operational processes would also remove unnecessary reconciliations between front office, back office and risk functions," said Mark Rennison, CFO at Nationwide.

After reviewing the market, Nationwide selected Murex's MX.3 to deliver an integrated solution to optimise liquidity management, provide advanced risk monitoring and enhance operational risk management. The solution's comprehensive functional coverage coupled with the benefits of an integrated platform, a robust implementation offer and a proven track record, convinced Nationwide that Murex was the right technology partner for the project.

Nationwide then engaged Sapient Global Markets, a global Murex Alliance Partner, to perform an assurance assessment and implement the MX.3 for Treasury solution. While Nationwide deployed a wide range of the different business solutions that coexist in MX.3, Sapient delivered comprehensive testing automation to fast track deployments and ensure all project milestones were met. With strong leadership and an injection of key Murex specialists, Sapient was able to leverage its decades of experience in trading technology to deliver the successful migration of Nationwide's legacy setup onto the Murex platform. Sapient enabled a strong collaborative and open working environment between Murex and Nationwide's Business, Transformation, IT and the delivery teams to ensure a smooth go-live.

In particular, Murex's MX.3 for Treasury has delivered increased straight-through-processing for flow products, issuance process, micro and macro hedge accounting and limits management as well as interest rate and FX risk management, market risk, VAR, P&L control and fund transfer pricing. MX.3 is tightly integrated into the bank, market, and regulatory ecosystems.

"With the new treasury platform we can significantly increase working efficiency through delivering a high level of automation along the entire value chain. The success is a result of the hard work, commitment and dedication of the Nationwide, Sapient and Murex teams to deliver a platform that will be critical to our business," said Andy Townsend, Group Treasurer at Nationwide.

"The Nationwide treasury project demonstrates how our combination of consulting expertise, technology excellence and deep Murex knowledge delivers significant results. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Nationwide and Murex, positioning the business for future growth," commented Sudeepto Mukherjee, senior vice president at Sapient Global Markets.

"Thanks to the depth and breadth of MX.3, our platform is a key enabler of the organisation's treasury transformation. Nationwide will now be able to reduce the amount of internal reconciliations while improving accuracy and operational efficiency. These tangible benefits have been successfully delivered thanks to the strong partnership between Murex, Nationwide and Sapient, and we are committed to maintaining this spirit of close collaboration in the future." said Philippe Helou, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Murex.

About Sapient Global Markets:

Sapient Global Markets, a part of the Publicis.Sapient digital transformation platform, is a leading provider of services to today's evolving financial and commodity markets. We offer services and unique methodologies across business consulting, user experience, operations, program management, technology development and solutions. Fusing creativity, technology and industry expertise, we enable our clients to grow and enhance their businesses, create robust and transparent infrastructure, manage costs, and foster innovation to their customers and throughout their organizations. Sapient Global Markets operates in key financial and commodity centers worldwide, as well as in large technology development and operations outsourcing centers globally. For more information, visit www.sapientglobalmarkets.com.

About Murex:

For more than 30 years, Murex has been providing enterprise-wide, cross-asset financial technology solutions to capital markets players. Its MX.3 platform supports trading, treasury, risk and post-trade operations, enabling clients to better meet regulatory requirements, manage enterprise-wide risk, and control costs. With more than 45,000 daily users in 60 countries, Murex has clients in many sectors, from banking and asset management to energy and commodities.

Murex is an independent company with 2,000 employees across 17 countries. Murex is committed to providing cutting-edge technology, superior customer service, and product innovation. For more information, visit www.murex.com

About Nationwide Building Society:

Nationwide is the world's largest building society as well as one of the largest savings providers and the second largest mortgages provider in the UK. It is also a major provider of current accounts, credit cards, ISAs and personal loans. Nationwide has over 15 million customers and members.

Customers can manage their finances in a branch, via the mobile app, on the telephone, internet and post. The Society has around 18,000 employees. Nationwide's head office is in Swindon with administration centres based in Northampton, Bournemouth and Dunfermline. The Society also has a number of call centres across the UK.

