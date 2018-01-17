

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation slowed as estimated in December on slower growth in energy prices, final data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Inflation eased to 1.4 percent in December from 1.5 percent in November. The rate came in line with the initial estimate published on January 5.



Inflation remains below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices advanced 0.4 percent.



Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation held steady at 0.9 percent in December.



Prices of food, alcohol and tobacco grew at a slower pace of 2.1 percent after rising 2.2 percent in November. Energy price inflation eased notably to 2.9 percent from 4.7 percent.



Non-energy industrial goods prices climbed 0.5 percent, faster than the 0.4 percent increase seen a month ago. At the same time, growth in services cost held steady at 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX