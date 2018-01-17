Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-17 / 11:01 *Gasunie LNG Holding B.V., Oiltanking GmbH and Vopak LNG Holding B.V. are in the process of establishing the joint venture "German LNG Terminal GmbH". The purpose of the joint venture is to build, own and operate an LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) import terminal in northern Germany. The terminal will also provide LNG distribution services. To attract interest from the market and to gain detailed insight in customer demand, an Open Season will be launched. The Open Season starts on January 17, 2018.* The terminal offers the opportunity to further diversify Germany's sources of gas supply and facilitates access to LNG as an alternative low-emission fuel for ships and trucks. The development of German LNG Terminal is currently focusing on the location Brunsbüttel. The presence of the adjacent port of Hamburg and the industrial companies located in the region represents an attractive business environment. Via the Kiel Canal, in the direct proximity of the intended terminal, the Scandinavian countries and the Baltic States can easily be reached. The start of the Open Season marks an important milestone in the development of Germany's first LNG terminal. The aim of the facility is to offer the following services: discharge and loading of LNG ships, storage of LNG, regasification and send out into the natural gas network and LNG distribution via trucks and barges. In July 2017, the three companies received EU antitrust approval to establish a joint venture. Subject to, among others, the outcome of the Open Season start of construction of Germany's first LNG terminal is envisaged after the final investment decision in 2019, to be ready for operations in Q4 2022. *More information:* *German LNG Terminal GmbH i.G.* Koreastraße 7 20457 Hamburg Katja Freitag Tel: +49 30 20642 975 katja.freitag@GermanLNG.com www.GermanLNG.com [1] *Company profiles* *N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie *is a European gas infrastructure company. The company provides the transport of natural gas and green gas via its subsidiaries Gasunie Transport Services B.V. (GTS) in the Netherlands and Gasunie Deutschland in Germany. The company also offers other services in the gas infrastructure field, including gas storage and LNG. *Oiltanking GmbH* is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, a Hamburg-based family-owned company that operates in the fields of energy supply, trading and logistics. Oiltanking is one of the largest independent tank storage providers for petroleum products, chemicals and gases worldwide. The company owns and operates 81 terminals in 25 countries within Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa, India as well as in Asia. Oiltanking has an overall storage capacity of 21 million cbm. *Vopak LNG Holding B.V. *is a group company of Koninklijke Vopak N.V. ('Vopak') which is the world's leading independent tank storage company. Vopak operates a global network of terminals located at strategic locations along major trade routes. With a 400-year history and a strong focus on safety and sustainability, Vopak ensures efficient, safe and clean storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for its customers. By doing so, Vopak enables the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from oil, chemicals, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. Vopak LNG Holding B.V. owns and operates two LNG terminals, the Gate terminal, in the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and Altamira - TLA on the east coast of Mexico. For more information, please visit www.gasunie.com [2], www.oiltanking.com [3] and www.vopak.com [4] 