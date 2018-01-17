The authority has issued two invitations for the prequalification of two solar projects, with a capacity of 6 MW and 24 MW, respectively, that are planned to be built at two water stations.

The prequalification and tendering process for both tenders is being financed with the proceeds of a grant from the EU Delegation, administered by the European Bank for Reconstruction ...

