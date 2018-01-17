The "AEI: Automatic Exchange of Information: CRS and FATCA Reporting" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There's going to be a modified version of this programme delivered which will combine FATCA and CRS reporting requirements. More details to follow.

The introduction of US FATCA in 2010 saw a clamp down on US citizens evading tax, an initiative that was to change the face of the fight on financial crime. It triggered similar actions on a global level and in particularly the introduction of Common Reporting Standard (CRS) by the OECD, a wider global tax transparency initiative.

In February 2014, G20 finance ministers and governors endorsed the CRS as the new global standard for the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEoI) an agreement to share information on residents' assets and incomes. CRS employed a bigger part of the existing FATCA model but with a far more ambitious reach.

This practical 1 day course conducted by an experienced City practitioner will give you a thorough understanding of the Common Reporting Standard reporting requirements and will help you determine the most effective ways of complying with this regulation. From identifying reportable accounts and conducting due diligence to setting up reporting framework and data management challenges. You will gain all the tools to set up and manage CRS within your organisation.

What Will You Learn:

Understand the scope and impact of CRS reporting

Differences and similarities between different reporting standards

Learn about customer identification and classification

Learn the best practices in complying with AEI CRS

Implementation of the CRS framework

The best reporting practices

Data Standards and Importance of Reference Data

Implementation challenges and key success factors

Key Topics Covered:

Background to the CRS reporting requirements

Impact of CRS on the Financial Services Industry

Scope of the CRS reporting

Review and comparison with other similar regulations (CDOT, FATCA, DAC)

Review of financial accounts in scope and exemptions

Identifying reportable accounts

Customer identification and classification process

Due diligence process

Creating Rulemap

Best practices in working with and complying with CRS requirements

Governance roles responsibilities

Reporting solutions considerations

Key parameters for decision making

Business model consideration

Data standards and Importance of reference data

Project setup, milestones, attention points

Controls over CRS reporting

Key Success factor for delivering CRS

CRS implementation challenges

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wq2l6z/one_day_automatic?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117005609/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Tax