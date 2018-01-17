NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more, has appointed John Eng as Chief Marketing Officer.

Based in San Francisco, John will lead NewVoiceMedia's global marketing and product marketing organizations and strengthen its brand momentum as provider of leading cloud solutions for sales and service teams. John has been passionate about growing B2B software and SaaS companies for over 20 years, having led marketing for large multinational firms including LinkedIn, Parallels and Microsoft. Most recently, he served as CMO at Tradeshift and then at Remix. He has lived and worked in France, China and Singapore as well as the US.

Eng's appointment is the latest milestone in NewVoiceMedia's continued rapid global expansion, closely following its reported international bookings growth of 55 percent in FY 2017 and position in the Forbes Cloud 100, the publication's annual list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. The firm now serves more than 700 customers spanning six continents, helping to dramatically improve their sales and deliver a better, more emotive customer experience.

Eng reports directly to CEO Dennis Fois, who commented, "I'm delighted to welcome John to NewVoiceMedia as we embark on our next growth phase, deliver on our strategy to differentiate ourselves in the market and become the leading choice globally for cloud contact center and inside sales technology. John brings more than 20 years of experience at some of the world's leading technology companies, where he was instrumental in increasing market share and driving brand recognition. His appointment strengthens the leadership team as we accelerate our impressive growth trajectory and continue to develop world-class customer success for our growing customer base."

John adds, "I'm thrilled to join NVM which has been a mission-critical partner for the world's most innovative and customer-centric companies. We are all living and working in the Age of Customer Experience where companies compete on the basis of customer delight. NVM offers such a compelling combination of product differentiation, sales excellence, customer success and employee engagement. Our technology is helping companies worldwide transform their sales performance and deliver a more emotive customer experience. We're eager to help businesses looking to transform and compete on customer experience. This is a great time to join NewVoiceMedia and I'm looking forward to being part of its future success."

