LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's harmonized consumer price inflation eased slightly in December after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.1 percent rise in November.



Month-on-month, the HICP showed no variations from November, when it increased by 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX