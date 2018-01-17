The annual report of W7Worldwide, an Independent marketing communication consultancy agency, revealed a record surge in the number of clients it served in the past year (2017) as outlined in: http://www.w7worldwide.com/86-brands-accomplished-their-goals-in-2017-through-w7worldwide/

The W7Worldwide annual report, released in January, confirmed that it was successfully able to accomplish the goals for 86 clients, by bridging the right message to the target audiences, over 16 different sectors ranging from Technology, Banking, Healthcare, Real Estate, Oil and Gas, Sports, Entertainment and Investment to Automotive, Insurance, Finance, Travel and Tourism, Education, and Retail.

[Studies, Strategies and Consultations]

Established in January of 2017, the Analytical Research division at W7Worldwide has generated a series of strategic studies, researches, and advisory reports.

This included a joint advisory report with Altitude the US Defense and Aviation Consultancy titled "The slow pace of aviation liberalization and development in Saudi Arabia," issued last March. In addition, the division presented in June an advisory report entitled "99% of Islamic sites are not attractive enough for the new generation.

Among many others, the research and analytical study division also submitted an analytical report last September entitled "Sales of the Saudi and Gulf Automotive Sector Details of the First Half of 2017." In December, the Division ended the year with a study titled "Vision of Gulf strategies for the system of the economy of exhibitions and conferences...Bahrain

W7Worldwide is betting on its Research and Analytical Study Division to provide new researches that will have an impact on various sectors in the KSA and the GCC region whilst enriching the communication industry's fast-paced growth effectively.

[Influential sectors]

W7Worldwide appraised a series of achievements in 2017, managing 446 splendid events and activities for its clients across the KSA.

The technology sector ranked first among 16 sectors, representing the top global companies, accounting for 52.10%, followed by the retail sector with 15.91%, and the entertainment sector with 10.53%. The annual W7Worldwide report included the share of other sectors.

W7Worldwide possesses professional experience of global and local knowledge for the Saudi Arabian market to serve its clients in the fields of specialized research and analytical studies, strategic planning, reputation and image management for individuals and companies, public relations, social media, creativity and design, website development and technology solutions, media training, management of reputation and image and crisis management.

[ABC Model]

The A.B.C model was coined by W7Worldwide which aims facilitating the clients' decision-making process when it comes to their audience and market decisions and to provide an effective bridge between them and the target audience:

A: Audience

B: Bridge

C: Client

About W7Worldwide

W7Worldwide has over 13 years of experience in the field of communication and information, and has served over 100 clients in 20 vital sectors. It has gained the knowledge of international, regional and local markets through its services that reflect quality.

