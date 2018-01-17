Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Inside information 17th January 2018, 12.45 p.m.



The sale of share capital of KotiSun Group Oy to the CapMan Buyout X fund managed by Capman has today been closed as reporter 19th December 2017.



PANOSTAJA OYJ



Juha Sarsama



CEO



Additional information: CEO Juha Sarsama + 358 40 774 2099



Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active majority shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. After the divestment of KotiSun, Panostaja will have a majority holding in seven investment targets. Panostaja Group employs some 1,600 staff. Panostaja's shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2017 financial period, the Group's official net sales totaled MEUR 193,2.



www.panostaja.fi