TOPdesk, the international market-leading IT Service Management software platform, has launched a redesign of their company branding to better reflect the company's personality, values and focus on service excellence.

TOPdesk's redesign, which was created in-house, includes a new logo, colours, font, and design language. At the core of the new branding is the tagline 'Your Guides to Service Excellence' a reference to TOPdesk's twenty-five years' experience in developing and implementing service management software. The new company branding better reflects the personal touch that TOPdesk brings its customers.

TOPdesk has experienced major expansion in the last few years, notably North America, in addition to European branches of TOPdesk opening multiple offices in their respective countries. The updated branding reflects the company's growth and maturity.

The new logo is a representation of the company values. The colours red and blue are warmer and friendlier, while the font also reflects a friendly but professional nature. Overlapping shapes in TOPdesk's logo signify a strong belief in collaboration.

"The TOPdesk branding was roughly the same design as when we started in 1993," said Wolter Smit, TOPdesk founder and CEO. "We've grown up as a company, and it was time for a brand identity that better suits our personality. The TOPdesk brand is more than software. We wanted to create a new and friendly brand that embraced our strong belief in teamwork and focus on helping our customers."

About TOPdesk

TOPdesk's software ensures excellent management and provision of services. TOPdesk was founded almost twenty-five years ago with the goal to help supporting departments like IT, Facilities and HR improve their service delivery. The company has since grown to 12 branches worldwide and over 4,000 happy customers.

