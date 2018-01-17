Comprehensive lease software implementation program offers eight-week go-live commitment for a fixed cost.

Cloud Lending Solutions, a leader in cloud-based leasing software, announced Cloud Lending Lease Xcelerate Program, designed as a customer-centric, cloud-based lease servicing application enabling lessors to efficiently service equipment leases. The program is available to lessors as a fully functioning program or as a proof of concept "POC" for larger, established lessors providing a valuable and time critical option for business case validation.

The CL Lease Xcelerate Program effectively automates, manages, and tracks multiple assets in a schedule, and can manage your asset disposition process (repossessions, and returns). Its fully extendible integration platform works with collection agents, repossession agents, equipment resellers, and dealers. CL Lease can automatically apply fees, calculate taxes, and collect payments.

With the equipment lease industry posed to see a 9.1% expansion in equipment and software investment in 2018, the Cloud Lending Solutions Lease Xcelerate Program is designed to enable lessors to upgrade their workflows from application submission to funding by automating the lease service flows, decreasing customizations and design time during implementation and increasing overall productivity by upwards of 35%.

"Lessors don't have the luxury of spending six, twelve or even upwards of 18 months doing lengthy RFPs and RFIs and then get straddled with long implementations coupled with huge consulting costs. With Cloud Lending Solutions Lease Xcelerate Program, lessors get an existing, productionalized cloud-based lease software that has been successfully deployed at some of the largest lessors in the world. It is designed to allow lenders to move to the cloud with best-in-class workflows and integrations and be live, providing leases, in less than 60 days," said Snehal Fulzele, Co-Founder, and CEO of Cloud Lending Solutions. "Our customers are demanding fast go-to-market product solutions to keep competitive. Regardless of the size of your leasing portfolio, we can help as either a fully functional implementation or a POC option for large lessors looking to validate new business models. With this program, we have reduced the risk and a majority of the costs it's a win-win for everybody."

Cloud Lending Solutions has three lease companies currently in the program. To find out how the CLS Lease Xcelerate Program can help your equipment lease business, visit Cloud Lending Solutions: https://www.cloudlendinginc.com/schedule-demo/

About Cloud Lending Solutions

Cloud Lending Solutions (CLS) is the leading user-centric designed lending platform for financial institutions looking to create the ultimate borrower experience. With an integrated front-to-end lending platform, lenders can simplify their entire lending experience, accelerate loan processing and revenues, and reduce operational inefficiencies through automation configurations. With solutions for Commercial Loans, Small Business Lending, Construction Loans, Secured Unsecured Consumer Loans, and Equipment Leasing, the CLS platform is designed to support the next generation of products and services aimed at delighting borrowers and providing true product differentiation. Built on Salesforce, the worlds #1 CRM, Cloud Lending Solutions has offices in San Mateo, London, Sydney, and Bangalore. To learn more, visit us at https://www.cloudlendinginc.com/

