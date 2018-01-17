Avaya Rings Opening Bell, Begins Trading on the New York Stock Exchange

DUBAI, UAE, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Listing on NYSE Represents a Milestone for the Company

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a leading global business communications company, is ringing the Opening Bellon January 17th to celebrate the company's listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).Avaya embarks on a new journey following a successful balance sheet restructuring that shed billions of dollars in debt, freeing up $300 million in cash flows for investment in technology innovation and growth.

"On behalf of our entire team, our customers and partners, it is an honor to mark the day of trading on the NYSE for the new Avaya, which is more focused than ever on leading the industry's digital transformation," said Jim Chirico, president and chief executive officer of Avaya. "Building upon our history of innovation and expertise in deploying globally scalable solutions, Avaya sits today at the strategic nexus of connectivity for the enterprise-with more than 130,000 customers in 220,000 locations worldwide, 90% plus of the Fortune 100, and more than 100 million users."

Chirico added, "Avaya is also the largest pure play Unified Communications and Contact Center provider in the cloud. We have unparalleled opportunities ahead of us.For example, only about 10 percent of our contact center customers have migrated to the cloud.We are passionate about providing the flexibility, open architectures, and deployment options that our customers need to exceed expectations, move ahead of the competition, and quickly take advantage of such new technologies as artificial intelligence, blockchain and the Internet of Things."

The NYSE is streaming the ringing of the Opening Bellon its website: http://livestream.com/NYSE, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET, January 17, and archived on the same page after the livestream.

In addition to ringing the Opening Bell, Avaya is trading on the NYSE as of the market open on January 17, 2018, under the ticker symbol AVYA.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya.

