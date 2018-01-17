Informa, the events and specialist publishing group, has agreed a potential merger with events-focused rival UBM in a deal that is expected to create a £10bn giant and generate "significant synergies". Informa is proposing to offer 1.083 of its shares and 163p per UBM share, equivalent to 972.43p based on Tuesday's closing price. On top of that UBM shareholders will either receive Informa's final dividend for 2017 or an equivalent special dividend, as well as UBM's final dividend for last year, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...