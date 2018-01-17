AIM-listed estate agent Winkworth said on Wednesday that revenue for 2017 should be in line with market expectations, while profit is likely to be slightly higher. In a trading update for the year to the end of December, the company said that growth in its lettings business had helped to offset fewer transactions in the sales market. The revenue figure is expected to be less than 5% lower than 2016, a year which saw transactions in the first quarter boosted by buy-to-let investors completing ...

