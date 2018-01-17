Alex Pettyfer to be the Face of Diesel's Only the Brave Fragrance

PARIS, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Diesel Parfums is excited to announce that actor Alex Pettyfer will be starring in the new communication of its signature Only The Brave fragrance.

From a young age, Alex Pettyfer has shown the bravery, will and determination to achieve his dreams. Born in Great Britain, Pettyfer performed in school plays before auditioning and winning a role in the TV movie Tom Brown's Schooldays when he was only 13. At 15, he ventured out on his own to Los Angeles, where he was cast as Alex Rider in the movie Stormbreaker. For this, his breakthrough role, he was nominated for both a Young Artist Award and an Empire Award. Pettyfer went on to play leading roles in I Am Number Four, Endless Love, Magic Mike, The Strange Ones and the upcoming The Last Witness, as well as supporting roles in The Butler and Elvis & Nixon. His next big challenge is Back Roads, which the 27-year-old heartthrob will star in as well as direct.

In his soon-to-be-unveiled first campaign for Only the Brave, Pettyfer will lead and unite a global squadron of young and influential braves.

"The Only the Brave hero is a charismatic leader who confidently moves forward in life with strong determination and will. He is a federator. Alex Pettyfer is the perfect embodiment of this new expression of bravery. Tomorrow belongs to the braves." Guillaume de Lesquen International General Manager Designer Brands Fragrances.

ABOUT DIESEL

Diesel is a fashion industry legend, a pioneer in the world of denim and casual wear. Never forsaking its original DNA, Diesel has evolved into an iconic global lifestyle brand, beyond the trends, and yet ahead of them. Despite the company's extraordinary growth, its philosophy remains the same as in 1978, when Renzo Rosso envisaged Diesel as a brand that would stand for passion, individuality and self-expression. Today, Diesel continues to blaze its own trail. It is on a continuing mission to challenge the status quo, experiment with new ideas, innovate and provoke. http://www.diesel.com

