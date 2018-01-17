sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 16 January 2018 were:

211.92p  Capital only (undiluted)
216.71p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 12,297 ordinary shares on 12 January 2018,
the Company has 24,364,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,569,664 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

