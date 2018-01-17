

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar climbed against its most major opponents in early European deals on Wednesday.



The aussie rose back to 0.7985 versus the greenback, heading to pierce its early near a 4-month high of 0.7999. This may be compared to a low of 0.7941 hit at 1:45 am ET.



The aussie hit an 8-day high of 88.44 versus the yen, 5-day high of 1.5327 against the euro and a 4-1/2-month high of 0.9936 against the loonie, from its early lows of 87.84, 1.5410 and 0.9885, respectively.



The aussie is likely to find resistance around 89.5 against the yen, 1.52 against the euro, 0.82 against the greenback and 1.01 against the loonie.



