

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) announced the terms of its firm offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of GKN plc. GKN Shareholders will be entitled to receive: 1.49 new Melrose shares and 81 pence in cash. GKN shareholders would own approximately 57 percent of the enlarged Group. The acquisition values each GKN share at 430.1 pence; and the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of GKN at approximately 7.4 billion pounds. The acquisition will include a Mix and Match Facility, which will allow eligible GKN shareholders to elect, to vary the proportions in which they receive new Melrose shares and cash in respect of their GKN shares.



The Board of GKN plc (GKN.L) stated that the terms of the offer are effectively unchanged from Melrose's unsolicited proposal of 8 January 2018 which GKN's Board unanimously rejected because it fundamentally undervalued GKN. Furthermore, the Board stated that the proposal would materially dilute the exposure of GKN shareholders to the meaningful upside opportunities that the Board believes are present within the Group.



Anne Stevens, Chief Executive, GKN, said: 'We believe GKN's current owners should retain all the benefits of the clear upside potential in GKN, rather than handing almost half of this upside to Melrose and its shareholders.We are actively engaging with shareholders to explain how our transformation plan will provide value.'



