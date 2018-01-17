Global Rice Husk Ash Market: Rising Demand from Building & Construction and Silica Industries to Boost Growth - TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Against the backdrop of a fragmented landscape, leading players in theglobal rice husk ash marketare experimenting with diverse ideas to gain a competitive edge. With governments from across the globe offering various incentives, the market players are likely to invest increasingly in the development of novel biomass power plants to derive energy from rice husk. Besides this, several players are likely to engage in strategic collaborations to establish a stronger foothold in the global rice husk ash market, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent study. It has also highlighted a few of the prominent players in the global rice husk ash market, which includes Wadham Energy Limited Partnership, Usher Agro Ltd, Yihai Kerry Investments Co Ltd, Agrilectric Power, Refratechnik Italia S.r.L, Agrisil Holding., and Jasoriya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. Despite having a fragmented vendor landscape, the market is slowly heading toward consolidation with recent mergers and acquisitions and partnerships.

TMR pegged the global rice husk ash market at US$1.06 bn in 2016. Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0%, the global rice husk ash market is likely to reach US$1.64 bn by the end of 2025. Holding over 65% of the global market, Asia Pacific emerged dominant in 2016. Among the key product types, the demand for nodules is escalating at higher pace.

Rising Application as Building Materials to Augment Growth Prospects

The global rice husk ash market is chiefly driven by the rising application in the building and construction industry, followed by the demand witnessed in the steel industry, which uses rice husk ash for insulation activities. Primarily rice husk ash is used as a source of silica. Silica is present in rice husk ash in large content, which makes silica extraction quite economical. Bearing in mind the high demand for amorphous silica in response to its augmenting use in cement and concrete used in the construction of roads and nuclear plants, the global rice husk ash market can expected lucrative prospects in the coming years. In spite of its high application in the construction sector, health concerns that arise from the use of amorphous rice husk ash may restrain the market's growth trajectory to an extent.

In the coming years, the global rice husk ash market is likely to benefit from many commercial opportunities at the back of its potential. For instance, due to its excellent properties, the use of rice husk ash as thermal insulation materials has considerably increased. Besides this, the market has witnessed the rising use of rice husk ash as refractories, soil fertilizers, building materials, and water and oil filters over the last few years. Commercially, the market has significantly benefitted from the rising application as building materials, widely accepted worldwide. Other applications of rice husk ash include its use as a raw material in the manufacturing of high purity silica.

Concerns Pertaining to Disposal and Environmental Threats it Pose to Limit Use of Rice Husk Ash

Rice husk ash pose major threat to the environment and its disposable is a serious concern. While its use as fuel may open attractive opportunities, the accessibility is often limited due as the process involves emission of pollution. Other disadvantages related to the use of rice husk ash such as difficulty in handling and various health hazards that its use may trigger are challenging the market's future prospects. Furthermore, the use of rice husk ash may decrease in the coming years in response to stringent regulations implemented to curb pollution emission.

This review is based on a TMR report, titled "Rice Husk Ash Market (Product - Nodules, Powder, and Granules; Application - Building & Construction, Steel Industry, Ceramics & Refractories, and Silica Manufacturing) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017-2025."

The report segments the global rice husk ash market as:

Rice Husk Ash Market: By Product Type (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2017-2025)

Nodules

Powder

Granules

Rice Husk Ash Market: By Application (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2017-2025)

Building & Construction

Steel

Ceramics & Refractories

Silica Manufacturing

Others ( Water Purification, Soil Fertilizers & 0il absorbents etc.,)

