Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared third quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2018 as follows. These dividends are payable on 16 February 2018 to shareholders on the register on 26 January 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 25 January 2018.

Share class Dividend Amount Global Equity Income Shares 1.45p UK Equity Shares 1.45p

With continued low interest rates prevailing in the period the cumulative net revenue of the Managed Liquidity Portfolio continues to be minimal and, in view of the administrative costs, the Directors have not declared an interim dividend on the Managed Liquidity Shares.

No dividend is payable on the Balanced Risk Shares.

The Directors have set a target of at least maintaining, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the level of Global Equity Income and UK Equity dividends from year to year. Achieving this target may require contributions from capital.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

17 January 2018