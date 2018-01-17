The "Global Hospital Lighting System Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital lighting system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The adoption of troffers is witnessing a rapid growth, as they are used in patient wards, corridors and stairs in hospitals. They offer superior color quality as compared to traditional hospital lighting, do not require ceiling alterations, and offer high efficiency, thereby cutting energy consumption to 50%.

As multi-specialty hospitals are considered 24*7 work places, due to which they have continuous lighting requirement. The increasing number of such hospitals have been opening opportunities for surface mounted lights, as they have high usage of such lights. This factor will further accelerate the demand of surface mounted lights across the globe, during the forecast period.

As per the findings of the research, troffers light is the leading product category in terms of size. During the forecast period, surface mounted lights is projected to exhibit the fastest growth, attributed to flexibility, high performance and alluring designs.

During the forecast period, the fastest growth in hospital lighting system market is expected in Europe, owing to the increasing penetration of latest lighting solutions for healthcare institutes. Hospitals in Europe are looking for lighting solutions that can reduce energy consumption to 60% and thus bringing down the operating cost of the medical facilities. With some of the best healthcare institutes, such as Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital, Vale Hospital and Asklepios Clinic Barmbek, already using the efficient lighting solution, the region holds a plethora of opportunities and will drive the demand for advanced hospital lighting system.

