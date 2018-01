The Investment Company plc

(the "Company")

The Company has today declared a second interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2018 of 5p per ordinary share, payable on 16 February 2018 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 26 January 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 25 January 2018.

17 January 2018

LEI: 2138004PBWN5WM2XST62