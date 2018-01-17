Expands Nomad Foods' portfolio into the sizable and complementary frozen pizza category

Immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share

Company expects 2017 results to exceed prior guidance

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Green Isle Foods Ltd. ("Goodfella's Pizza") from a subsidiary of Boparan Holdings Ltd. for approximately €225 million on a debt free, cash free basis.

Goodfella's Pizza manufactures and distributes a portfolio of leading branded and private label frozen pizzas in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Goodfella's brand, which accounts for the majority of Goodfella's Pizza revenues, was founded in 1993 and holds number one and number two market share positions within the frozen pizza category in Ireland and the United Kingdom, respectively. The acquisition also includes the San Marco brand and two frozen pizza manufacturing facilities which provide a foundation for future expansion in the category.

Commenting on the transaction, Stefan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer said, "The acquisition of Goodfella's Pizza comes at an exciting time for our company. 2017 was a banner year as investments in our core portfolio translated into strong organic revenue growth. We exited the year on a high note, with our updated guidance reflecting better than expected top and bottom line performance during the fourth quarter. Goodfella's Pizza creates a new and exciting growth avenue into frozen pizza, a strategic category that is both sizable and complementary. We have a strong foundation in place and are well positioned to create shareholder value as we apply our proven toolkit of capabilities to Goodfella's Pizza and further develop our portfolio of iconic and market leading brands. We are excited to welcome the Goodfella's Pizza employees to the Nomad family."

Noam Gottesman, Nomad Foods' Co-Chairman and Founder, commented, "We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Goodfella's Pizza. Over the past two years, Stefan and the team have successfully integrated two of Europe's largest frozen food businesses while strengthening the core product offering. With strong organic revenue growth momentum, the time is right to expand into new strategic categories such as pizza, which offer adjacent avenues for further growth and synergies. The Goodfella's Pizza brands and team broaden our product offering and customer reach, and solidify our market leadership within the United Kingdom and Ireland. We are pleased to welcome Goodfella's Pizza to the Nomad Foods portfolio."

Nomad Foods expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share and, within two years post-closing, contribute approximately €150 million revenue, €22 to €25 million adjusted EBITDA and €0.08 to €0.09 adjusted earnings per share.

The purchase price is expected to be funded through cash on hand and the transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018, subject to certain closing conditions.

Company Expects 2017 Results to Exceed Prior Guidance

In addition, Nomad Foods now expects 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately €328 million versus the prior expectation of approximately €325 to €327 million and organic revenue growth of approximately 5% for the fourth quarter of 2017 versus prior guidance of approximately 3%.

Nomad Foods will report three months ended December 31, 2017 and audited full year 2017 financial results in March 2018.

About Nomad Foods Limited

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. Nomad Foods produces, markets and distributes brands in 17 countries and has the leading market share in Western Europe. The Company's portfolio of leading frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. More information on Nomad Foods Limited is available at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Nomad Foods is presenting Adjusted and Organic financial information, which is considered non-IFRS financial information, for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and full year 2017.

Nomad Foods believes its non-IFRS financial measures provide an important additional measure with which to monitor and evaluate the Company's ongoing financial results, as well as to reflect its acquisitions. Nomad Foods' calculation of these financial measures may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. The Adjusted and Organic financial information presented herein is based upon certain assumptions that Nomad Foods believes to be reasonable and is presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of any anticipated financial position or future results of operations that the Company will experience. You should not consider the Company's non-IFRS financial measures an alternative or substitute for the Company's reported results and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these results and information as they may not be representative of our actual or future results as a Company.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements which are based on the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including expectations regarding (i) the Company's ability to expand its presence in the frozen foods market; (ii) the success of the Company's strategic initiatives; (iii) completion of successful acquisitions in the same and adjacent categories, including the Goodfella's Pizza acquisition; (iv) the future operating and financial performance of the Company including our guidance with respect to adjusted EBITDA and organic sales growth as well as the expected financial benefits of the Goodfella's Pizza acquisition; and (v) synergies from combining the Findus, Iglo and Goodfella's pizza businesses. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including (i) economic conditions, competition and other risks that may affect the Company's future performance; (ii) the risk that securities markets will react negatively to actions by the Company; (iii) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits to the Company of strategic initiatives; (iv) the successful completion of strategic acquisitions; (v) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (vi) the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings and any other public disclosures by the Company. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

