EXCHANGE NOTICE 17.1.2018 BONDS
BONDS LISTING ON 18.1.2018
1 bonds issued by Containerships Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 18.1.2018. Please find identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

TIEDOTE 17.1.2018 LAINAT
LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 18.1.2018
1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 18.1.2018 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Containerships Oyj. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660059

