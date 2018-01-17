Monaco Sponsors 2018 Money20/20 Asia in Singapore

HONG KONG, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Accelerating FinTech development by connecting innovative industry leaders and fostering discussion and collaboration

Monaco, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announced that it will be a lead (5 Star) sponsor of the inaugural Money20/20 Asia - the leading global Payments and FinTech event - that will take place in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre from March 13-15, 2018.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Monacosaid, "As FinTech developments continue to accelerate, we are excited to partner with Money20/20 for its inaugural event in Asia this year. Discussions that will take place by key industry players will stimulate new developments and foster collaboration to further enrich the FinTech ecosystem." He continued, "We are keen to be a part of this event as the first Monaco Visa cards will be launched in Singapore. It is also an opportunity for our team to showcase our product road map and meet with members of the industry."

Monaco looks forward to gathering and connecting industry leaders and innovative companies in APAC and will be hosting a drinks reception for all speakers and sponsors on Monday, March 12 at The Fullerton Bay Hotel rooftop. Monaco will also sponsor the Sweet Spot Café located in the registration area on Level 3 and all the event's networking breaks on Level 4.

Monaco announced in October 2017 that its Monaco Visa card program received approval from its card issuer and will first be launched in Singapore. As of now, Monaco has received more than 55,000 card reservations. With the Monaco app, users will be able to buy and exchange fiat and cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ethereum, and Monaco's MCO token. Monaco Visa cards work anywhere Visa is accepted, allowing users to spend legal tender currency converted from cryptocurrency without currency exchange fees.

Participants are invited to stop by Monaco's booth at Money20/20 Asia located at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre Hall Level 5, to learn more about the Monaco Visa card and app.

