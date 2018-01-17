BZUN Stock: Perfectly Aligned for Further GainsI stumbled upon Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) stock in June 2017, and it was the focus of my publication titled "Baozun Stock Is Perfectly Aligned for Further Gains." Those words have proven to be true; since that date, Baozun stock has appreciated to the tune of 58.72%.The method of analysis that was responsible for producing this insightful and accurate view was technical analysis. This method is predicated on the notion that historical data found on a company's stock chart can be used as a looking glass into the future..

