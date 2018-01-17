

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.68 billion, or $0.97 per share. This was up from $1.48 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $5.64 billion. This was up from $5.44 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.68 Bln. vs. $1.48 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $0.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q4): $5.64 Bln vs. $5.44 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX