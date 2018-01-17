Active-Investors: Wired News - FireEye Completes Acquisition of Privately-Owned X15 Software

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FEYE as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 12, 2018, the Company announced that it has acquired privately owned X15 Software. FireEye completed the acquisition on January 11, 2018. The stock plus cash deal is valued approximately $20 million of which FireEye has offered approximately $15 million in equity and balance $5 million in cash. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, FireEye most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FEYE

The deal allows FireEye to strengthen its data management capabilities and offer an open platform to its customers which can integrate machine-generated data with the ability to incorporate new security technologies and big data sources in keeping with the changing threat environment.

The other terms of the acquisition were not disclosed by any of the companies. X15 Software will become part of FireEye's Engineering Division on completion of the deal.

Commenting on the acquisition of X15 Software, John Laliberte, Senior Vice President of Engineering of FireEye, said:

"Organizations today are overwhelmed by alerts, the number of tools required to manage their security operations, and the challenge of unifying access to the large volumes of data that matter. The X15 Software team built an incredibly versatile, enterprise-grade big data platform that enables distributed, real-time access and ingestion of data at scale within a unified data model and modular query language. X15 Software technology will accelerate our strategy of delivering an innovative, next-gen security platform."

Val Rayzman, CEO of X15 Software, added:

"We founded X15 Software to help organizations get more value out of the massive data they were generating on a daily basis, and very quickly we saw how impactful our technology could be in the security space. By coming together with FireEye, we can help build a security platform that uses big data, threat intelligence and analytics to keep customers secure."

Benefits of the acquisition for FireEye

The deal is expected to be greatly beneficial for the capabilities of FireEye. For FireEye, a cybersecurity company, the acquisition of X15 Software and its technology will expand its ability to collect and deliver data. Some of the other broader benefits include:

Increased Big Data Management Capabilities: X15 Software's big data platform can collate and analyze complex and large volumes of machine-generated data in real-time and is flexible enough to incorporate additional data sources at scale. This provides customers increased flexibility to capture new data as their organization expands and evolves;

Single Management Console across environments: Increasingly organizations rely on different cloud platforms to manage their data. X15 Software technology brings the flexibility for organizations to manage their security data from a single console at their office premises across different hybrid and cloud environments, including AWS Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle Cloud;

Platform for Innovation: Changing cybersecurity environment requires organizations to be at the forefront and have a flexible security operations platform to face these threats. FireEye will be able to accelerate the capabilities of its own platform using X15 Software's technology platform and help organizations to leverage security data to make calculated decisions and stay abreast of any threats.

About X15 Software

Sunnyvale, California-based X15 Software was founded in 2013 by Val Rayzman, Vinayak Borkar, and Ron Papas. It is privately-owned Company that provides products aimed for use in the largest and most demanding machine data environments. X15 Enterprise's next-generation Operational Intelligence platform solves the complex problem of collecting, indexing, storing, and correlating large volumes of machine-generated data in real-time. The X15 platform automatically discovers data structure upon ingestion and dynamically adjusts as more data is ingested. This allows organizations to collect large volumes of streaming data from a wide variety of sources regardless of format and create a central repository. It eliminates blind spots by providing continuous monitoring and deep analytics for IT, security, and business operations.

The Company has nearly 20 employees separated into teams in India and California, US.

About FireEye, Inc.

Milpitas, California-based FireEye is a leading intelligence-led security Company. As part of its customer security operations, FireEye offers a single scalable platform that seamlessly blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. Using this unique approach, the Company can eliminate the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber-attacks. FireEye has over 6,300 customers across 67 countries, of these nearly 40% are part of Forbes Global 2000 Companies.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 16, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, FireEye's stock dropped 3.59%, ending the trading session at $15.03.

Volume traded for the day: 5.15 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.45 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.74%; past twelve-month period - up 11.83%; and year-to-date - up 5.85%

After yesterday's close, FireEye's market cap was at $2.77 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors