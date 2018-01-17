Active-Investors: Wired News - Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Utilities Insurance Agency AquaSurance

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AJG as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 12, 2018, the Global Insurance Brokerage and Risk Management Services Company announced the acquisition of AquaSurance, LLC. The financial and other terms of the acquisition were not shared by either Company. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Commenting on the acquisition of AquaSurance, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr. Chairman, President, and CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher's said:

"As leaders in addressing the specific needs of water utilities, AquaSurance will be a terrific fit within our public entity practice and will expand our existing Texas water utility business. I'm very pleased to welcome Harry and his associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Key points of the acquisition

AquaSurance is headquartered in Houston, Texas and was founded by Harry Peyton and Marshall Schoth in the year 2002. AquaSurance is a property/casualty broker focused exclusively on serving Texas water utilities. AquaSurance provides insurance coverage including for Commercial Property, Flood and Earth Movement, Boiler and Machinery, Commercial General Liability, Commercial Automobile, Workers Compensation, Umbrella Liability, Pollution Liability, Director and Officers Liability, Bonds, Equipment Floaters, Business Travel Accident, etc.

On completion of the acquisition, AquaSurance will become part of Arthur J. Gallagher's South-Central retail property/casualty brokerage operations. The merged operations will continue to be helmed by Bret VanderVoort the Head of this division. Harry Peyton and his associates will become part of Bret's team and division. The merged division will be housed at Arthur J. Gallagher's Houston Galleria office.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 by Arthur Gallagher in Chicago, Illinois. It is now a leading international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm. The Company is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Arthur J. Gallagher has three main business divisions - Insurance, Risk Management, and Consulting. The Company's operations are spread across 34 countries and offers its services to clients in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants. The Company has grown its revenues and international presence over the years by making strategic acquisitions. Arthur J. Gallagher has completed over 300 acquisitions in the period between January 01, 2010 and December 31, 2016. By 2016, 34% of the Company's Brokerage revenues and 15% of its Risk Management revenues were generated outside of the US. In December 2017 alone, the Company acquired three Insurance Agencies including Wayne, Illinois-based Weiss Insurance Agencies, Inc.; London, UK-based Gatehouse Consulting Limited; and Glenview, Illinois-based SouthCap Brokerage Group, LLC.

The Company has also the distinction of being recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies™ for six consecutive years; from 2012 to 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 16, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Arthur J. Gallagher's stock marginally fell 0.72%, ending the trading session at $63.42.

Volume traded for the day: 913.14 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 2.26%; previous six-month period - up 10.30%; past twelve-month period - up 20.09%; and year-to-date - up 0.22%

After yesterday's close, Arthur J. Gallagher's market cap was at $11.41 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.34.

The stock has a dividend yield 2.46%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Insurance Brokers industry.

