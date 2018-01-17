

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury jeweler and specialty retailer Tiffany & Co. (TIF) reported Wednesday that its worldwide net sales increased 8% to $1.05 billion in the two month- holiday period ended December 31, driven by growth across regions and product categories, and comparable store sales rose 5%.



On a constant-exchange-rate basis, worldwide net sales rose 6% with comparable store sales up 3%.



In the Americas, total sales increased 7% to $516 million and comparable store sales rose 6%. In the Asia-Pacific region, total sales increased 16% to $232 million, due to a 7% increase in comparable store sales.



In Japan, total sales increased 1% and comparable store sales were unchanged. In Europe, total sales rose 14%, and comparable store sales rose 2%.



Sales results across product categories ranged from the strongest growth in the High, Fine and Solitaire and the Fashion jewelry categories, to fractional growth in the Engagement Jewelry and Wedding Bands category.



With the strong sales growth, the company increased its net earnings guidance for the year ending January 31.



For the year 2017, the company now expects net earnings per share increasing by a double-digit percentage over 2016's net earnings per share of $3.55 and by at least a high-single-digit percentage over 2016's adjusted net earnings per share of $3.75



The company previously expected net earnings per share for the year to increase by a high-single-digit percentage over last year's $3.55 and by a mid-single-digit-percentage over 2016's adjusted earnings per share of $3.75.



The company now expects worldwide net sales to increase by approximately 4% as reported and on a constant-exchange-rate basis from last year. Earlier, the company expected worldwide net sales to increase by a low-single-digit percentage.



The company also introduced a preliminary earnings outlook for fiscal 2018, including a mid-single-digit percentage increase in worldwide sales.



Net earnings per share are expected to be flat to slightly down from the forecasted 2017 net earnings per share.



The Company expects to report its fourth quarter and full year financial results on March 16.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Tiffany shares were losing 2.9 percent to trade at $104.50.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX