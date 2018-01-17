Balluun Strengthens Presence in the UK

ZURICH, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

David Schindler appointed UK Director

Balluun, a leading provider of B2B social commerce marketplaces, has strengthened its presence in the UK with the appointment of David Schindler as UK Director.

David Schindler started his career at Reed Business Publishing and was responsible for the UK region at Reed Exhibitions for 14 years. Following the creating of his own B2B show, he has worked as a consultant for various launches, conferences, awards and exhibitions in the real estate, healthcare and solar industries.

With hundreds of B2B and consumer shows across the UK, which use Balluun's technology to offer buyers and sellers an efficient online B2B trading platform around the clock and 365 days a year, the UK offers major growth opportunities for Balluun.

Balluun CEO Roland Kümin explains: "Today, Balluun's unique and user-friendly SaaS platform is fully developed. Our digital platforms complement the physical trade shows supporting companies and individuals to communicating in a highly qualified and specific environment and in connection with advanced analytics." David Schindler adds: "Balluun is already working successfully with UBM, a global B2B event organizer listed on the London Stock Exchange, such as the established platforms of http://www.livelovespa.com and http://www.shoptoys365.com. In the future we will also work more closely with leading exhibition organizers and trade associations."

Balluun - Powering the Future of Business Networks

Balluun is changing the international B2B market with its industry-specific social networking platforms, on which wholesalers and retailers, exporters and importers as well as suppliers and buyers can exchange business information and offers while networking and contacting each other directly. Balluun thus promotes and ensures efficient and effective B2B trading around the globe at all times. With more than 40,000 company members on different marketplaces, the Balluun365 platform with its established SaaS technology provides an open and scalable Cloud-to-Mobile architecture. The Balluun subscription model is designed for strategic partnerships and supports cost-effective marketing with efficient, well-frequented, industry-specific marketplaces.

