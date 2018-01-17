Largest Online Investment Platform for Fintech, Bitcoin, and Blockchain Ventures to Distribute BnkToTheFuture Token (BFT) for Equity-Backed Token Deals to Accredited Investors



GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, 2018-01-17 13:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial technology investment platform BnkToTheFuture (www.bnktothefuture.com) has raised an initial $30 million for its tokenized equity market and due diligence platform within the first 24 hours of of its token pre-sale open solely to institutional investors and members of its platform. BnkToTheFuture offers the largest online investment platform for investing in the equity of FinTech, Bitcoin, and Blockchain companies as well as Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) that have passed a stringent due-diligence and compliance process.



Already popular as an online investment platform with almost 50,000 professional and accredited investors with over $260 million invested in the funding rounds of FinTech, Bitcoin, and blockchain deals listed on its platform including Kraken, BitFinex, BitStamp, and Shape Shift, BnkToTheFuture will now incorporate blockchain technology with the aim of allowing for the trading of security tokens in 2018 and will issue its BnkToTheFuture token to support deal flow analysis, due diligence, and investor relations on the platform.



BnkToTheFuture's public token sale, capped at $3 million, will launch on February 6, 2018, limited to those that wish to purchase $1,000 worth of tokens to utilise its membership. Each person pays the same price for the BnkToTheFuture token in all three phases of the token sale: private pre-sale for institutional investors, pre-sale for qualified investors from the BnkToTheFuture platform, and the public sale.



In today's booming global ICO sector, investors are increasingly demanding a more transparent marketplace that allows flexibility in trading existing investments and gaining early access to new deals, all while maintaining many of the protections provided by traditional equity investments. The recent uptick in international regulator scrutiny and SEC rulings will inevitably lead to the majority of offerings being viewed as securities. BnktotheFuture solves such issues for both issuers and investors alike due to a combination of having attained a suite of securities business registrations and building a compliance-driven platform. In addition, the platform aims to offer real-time access, pricing, liquidity, and a transparent marketplace for trading private equity.



"The ICO boom has proved that there is a huge appetite to allocate funds to Blockchain technology when a liquid secondary market exists," said Simon Dixon, CEO of BnkToTheFuture. "If they had the choice I think most would have preferred to trade shares in the company rather than tokens with no shareholder rights. With the current regulatory landscape, we feel the time is right to bring ICO style trading and liquidity to the private equity markets all through a compliance-driven platform."



Among other features, BnkToTheFuture's token will grant existing users access to the platform's multi-tiered membership for qualifying investors to access priority deals and also will act as a reward to other token holders who conduct, on behalf of the platform and community, due diligence on prospective deals, such as sourcing prospects or managing investor relations by giving status updates on a listed company's progress.



ABOUT BNK TO THE FUTURE



BnkToTheFuture is the largest global online investment platform focused exclusively on FinTech, bitcoin, and blockchain ventures. The platform is compliance-driven with international financial regulations and over $260 million has been invested in deals listed on its platform including BitFinex, BitStamp, Kraken, ShapeShift and over 100 others. For more information, visit https://bnktothefuture.com/.



MEDIA CONTACT: Transform Group, bnktothefuture@transform.pr



DISCLAIMER Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any tokens. You should read carefully and understand fully the BnkToTheFuture White Paper, including any updates. Every potential token purchaser will be required to undergo an on-boarding process that includes identity verification and certain other documentation, which you should read carefully and understand fully because you will be legally bound. Please make sure to consult with appropriate advisors and others.



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.