

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $2.08 billion, or $0.20 per share. This was down from $4.17 billion, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $20.44 billion. This was up from $20.00 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.08 Bln. vs. $4.17 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -50.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -48.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $20.44 Bln vs. $20.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%



