Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits From Electronics & Electrical Industries By 2022 | Million Insights

The global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market was USD 20.22 billion in 2014. The product is expected to witness significant gains as a result of exhibiting properties including excellent mechanical strength and superior durability at low temperatures.

ABS is an amorphous thermoplastic polymer, with an ability to display glass transition temperature of 105 degrees and high impact strength. The product finds use in manufacturing automotive ancillaries, construction materials, electronics consumer goods, and appliances on account of exhibiting lightweight characteristics and easy processing characteristics during extrusion and injection molding.

Automotive was the largest application, accounting for 15% of global volume in 2014. Significant gains in four wheeler manufacturing sector of China, India, Mexico, and Hungary on account of new product launches is expected to have a substantial impact.

The market volume is expected to foresee the tremendous increase in electronics & electrical industry owing to application growth of ABS for the production of enclosures for electrical assemblies. However, increasing usage of silicone elastomers as conductive materials in global electronics sector is projected to pose a credible threat over the next seven years.

China ABS market was 4.5 million tons in 2014 and is expected to witness high growth rate on account of the favorable outlook for automotive and construction industries on a domestic level. Furthermore, the strong foothold of electronics manufacturing units coupled with increasing usage of engineering polymers in consumer goods production sector in China is expected to promote the industry expansion.

Key vendors include Chi Mei Corporation, Styrolution, Formosa Plastic Company, LG Chemical, Kumho Petrochemical Company, SABIC, and DuPont. The market is dominated by companies including, Kumho Petrochemical Company, Formosa Plastic Company, Chi Mei Corporation, Styrolution and LG Chemical, which were accounted for 60% of market share in 2014.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• Appliances

• Electrical and Electronics

• Automotive

• Consumer

• Construction

• Others

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• China

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• India

• RoW

• Brazil

